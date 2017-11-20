Select Menu

Posted date: Saturday, November 04, 2017

Evans
Notorious billionaire kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike a.k.a Evans, was all smiles as he was arraigned in court yesterday for the continuation of his trial. He was arraigned alongside five other accomplices at the Ikeja High Court. 


Evans
Meanwhile, Evans yesterday filed an application seeking to be released on bail and for his case to be given an accelerated hearing.



Evans and co
But the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions, Ms. Titilayo Shitta Bay , described the bail application, seeking accelerated hearing filed alongside an application seeking to quash the charges as conflicting, confusing and an abuse of court processes.



Shitta Bay said it is a ploy to frustrate the trial. The trial was later adjourned to a yet to be confirm datee

