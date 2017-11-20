Evans

Notorious billionaire kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike a.k.a Evans, was all smiles as he was arraigned in court yesterday for the continuation of his trial. He was arraigned alongside five other accomplices at the Ikeja High Court.









Meanwhile, Evans yesterday filed an application seeking to be released on bail and for his case to be given an accelerated hearing.

But the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions, Ms. Titilayo Shitta Bay , described the bail application, seeking accelerated hearing filed alongside an application seeking to quash the charges as conflicting, confusing and an abuse of court processes.





