Ms. Adebimpe Ojelade has emerged the proud winner of a plot of land in Lagos, following an exciting but tension-soaked raffle draw, held at the just concluded 2017 Naija FM Comedy Jam and Award Night, themed #GreenFriday.



The colorful annual event which held on Friday the 3rd of November, 2017 at the prestigious Shell Hall of the Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos, recorded a huge turnout, as fans and listeners of the foremost indigenous radio station thronged out to have fun with their favourite On-air-personalities as well as show massive support.







Guests at the event Hosted by were treated to live musical performances alongside a string of rib-cracking stand up jokes provided by an array of Comedians at their very best! The stage theatrics were complimented by electrifying music mixes provided by Naija FM 102.7 in-house Disc Jockeys, Dj Atte, Dj Nana and Dj Kentalky.





Highlight of the event was the presentation of the “Hall of Fame” plaque to late Nollywood icon, Sam Loco-Efe, right after guests enjoyed a tribute video cataloging the life and times of the prolific thespian. His award was graciously received by his son…..



Chinwetalu Agu was also honored with the award for Comedy actor of the year. Singing comedian Kenny Blaq rose above his contemporaries to win the coveted Comedian of the year as well as Comedy Show of the year (Oxymoron of Kenny Blaq), while fans screamed for joy as internet sensation Emma OhmyGod was presented with the Online Comedian of the year.

Most Fashionable Comedian of the year prize was received by funnyman, AY Makun, while Sitcom of the year was given to The Johnsons.Music acts who graced the stage include 5-Star Music Boss, Kcee, Sound sultan, Reminisce, Harrysong, Small Doctor, Mz Kiss, Tjan, Cobhams Asuquo, Ejemai, Slimfeez, Xbuster, and many others. While guests were entertained by comedians Akpororo, Kenny Blaq, Mc Shakara, Bow Joint, Mc Shaggy, Bovi, I go save, E Don Do, Whale Mouth, Funny Bone and many more.