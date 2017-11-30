



Nollywood icon Kate Henshaw has advised Banky W and Adesua Wellington to keep their relationship off social media.

This advice is in reaction to the viral video showing the silhouette of an unclad Adesua that was accidentally posted by her husband Bankole Wellington on SnapChat.

Kate Henshaw gave the advice via her Twitter handle. She wrote: "It’s easy to get sucked into the whole social media whirlpool.

"But some things should be kept private.”

Banky and Adesua completed their week-long wedding in South Africa on Saturday, November 26th with the internet treated to beautiful pictures and talking points.