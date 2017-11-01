



Ms Betty Ifeoma pictured above, a staff of NNPC lagos state office that was recently accused of locking up her maid, 13 year old Nkechi Oseh, for weeks and traveling out of Nigeria, surrendered herself to the police yesterday.





Recall that the state acting commissioner of police, Edgal Imohimi, led a team of police officers to Ifeoma's residence at No. 30 Adeniran Ajao Estate Anthony in Lagos state three days ago to rescue Nkechi after receiving a tipoff of the inhumane treatment meted at the little girl.







In a statement released by the state police PRO, Chike Oti, Ms Betty Ifeoma surrendered herself to the police yesterday November 24th and is currently undergoing interrogation at the Human Rights section of Lagos State Police Command.

The statement added that she would be charged to court on Monday November 27.







The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, has advised parents to be mindful of whom they entrust their children in order to avoid abuse of this nature.