



The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has accused Governor Nasir El-rufai of Kaduna of listing retirees and dead persons as part of the teachers who failed the competency test.





NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, who stated this at a meeting with the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the NLC on Thursday, said it was a fraudulent act for the governor to meddle in such affairs.





Wabba called on NEC to deliberate and support teachers that would soon be thrown out of their jobs.



According to him, most of the competency test results that had been placed on social media were not actually teachers’, pointing out that in the teaching profession, the minimum requirement is the Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE).





Wabba said,“The list they have used is supporting staffs in the primary schools like security persons, gardeners. They were all put together to try and take the competency test.





"I was credibly informed that the people who were screened, none of those that are from NCE and degree holders have actually been placed on the screen or public domain.”