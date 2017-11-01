Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday urged all Nigerians to decide not to allow the country to witness another civil war by their actions and inactions.









He said the step was necessary considering the immense human capital loss of past civil war .

Buhari said this in his remarks at the inauguration of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration 2018 Emblem and Appeal Fund which was held in the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.





The event as well as the inauguration of the new Secretary to the Government of the Federation , Mr. Boss Mustapha, preceded the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council.









The President said it was worthwhile to honour the memory of veterans who paid the supreme sacrifice to keep the country united. He said, "The resolve by our countrymen and women to remain in one indivisible and indissoluble nation, Nigeria is at the centre of this celebration.









"Indeed, the Remembrance Day Celebration is being marked on the 15th of January instead of 11th of November as in other Commonwealth nations to commemorate the end of the Nigerian civil war a war that was fought to keep Nigeria one.









"We must, therefore, cast our minds back at the events that led to the civil war, the immense human capital loss of the tragic war, and resolve that never again shall we allow our dear nation by our actions or inactions to experience another war”







