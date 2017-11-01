



The Nigerian Army Council on Monday approved the promotion of 45 Brigadier Generals to the rank of Major Generals and 92 Colonels to the rank of Brigadier Generals.



The announcement was made in a statement by Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman, Director Army Public Relations.



Some of those promoted to the rank of Two Star Generals (Major General) include Brigadier General HO Otiki, Acting Commander Defence Headquarters Garrison; Brigadier General OO Soleye, Acting Director Veteran Affairs, Defence Headquarters; Acting Provost Marshal, Brigadier General AT Hamman; Acting Military Secretary, Brigadier General F Yahaya.





Acting General Officers Commanding 3, 7 and 8 Divisions, Brigadier General BA Ahanotu, Brigadier General IM Yusuf and Brigadier General SO Olabanji respectively; Acting Commander Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps Brigadier General JI Unuigbe, Brigadier General AA Jidda; Acting Commander Nigerian Army Corps of Supply and Transport, Acting Chief of Accounts and Budget (Army), Brigadier General JE Jakko.





Others were Commandant, Depot Nigerian Army, Brigadier General VO Ezugwu and Brigadier General ACC Agundu, Director, Foreign Liaison, Defence Intelligence Agency; Acting Commander, Headquarters Command Army Records, Brigadier General HE Ayamasaowei and Brigadier General MS Yusuf, Commander Guards Brigade. Late Brigadier General BA Raji, was promoted posthumously.



Brigadier General OF Azinta, Commandant Martin Luther Agwai International Leadership and Peacekeeping Centre; Commandant Nigerian Army School Infantry, Brigadier General J Sarham; Brigadier General TA Gagariga, Commander Nigerian Army School of Artillery; Brigadier General LF Abdullahi, the Acting Commander Nigerian Army Education Corps; Brigadier General JGK Myam, Acting Director Operations and Brigadier General US Yakubu, Acting Director Peacekeeping Operations, were also promoted.





Those elevated to the rank of One Star Generals (Brigadier Generals) include Colonel A Israel; Colonel COC Ekulide of Defence Headquarters; Colonel SOF Olowolayemo; Colonel JTE Chukwu; Colonel EE Eyong; Colonel DC Nengite, Colonel CA Dalhatu and Colonel UN Babangida.

Others include Colonels UI Mohammed; Colonel NU Mukhtar; Colonel OG Onubogu; Colonel ST Shafaru; Colonel GG Shipi; Colonel AS Ishaq of 8 Division Provost Group; Colonel AOI Kalajaiye; Colonel JC Mbibi, Colonel JTE Chukwu, Colonel HA Gambo and Colonel LB Mohammed, amongst others.