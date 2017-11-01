Select Menu

Slider

Politics

Society

Crime

News Headlines

Entertainment

» » Nigerian Lady Exposes Four Friends Who Specialises In using Juju To Trap Boys And Their Wombs For Rituals (Photos)
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Monday, November 13, 2017 / comment : 0

Sophia Oyemen
A lady, Diamond Sophia Oyemen has taken to Facebook to call out her friends whom she accused of using their wombs for rituals and also trap boys with rituals.




According to her, they dragged her to the ritualist house. She shared their photos on her Facebook page and wrote;



U haven’t seen anything must I join in ur jazz business of trapping men using ur womb for rituals u girls are not ashamed dragging me to go with u to a native doctor’s house no b by force to do jazz live ur life





In another post, she shared a side by side photo of one the girls and a boy whom she allegedly trapped using juju.




Abeg no go use jazz kill dis boy,d jazz wey u don use too much free am make e go find better girl for himself no b girl wey dey do jazz, Na crime say d guy b dey find relationship. She wrote.


Tagged with:

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2017, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú