



Plans to restructure polytechnics in Nigeria to focus on research and development of indigenous technology are in an advanced stage.



This was disclosed by the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu on Wednesday at the 17th convocation ceremony of Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, in Ogun State.





According to him, the focus would be largely on agriculture and alternative sources of energy.

Adamu, who was represented by Samuel Ojo, the Director of Tertiary Education in the Ministry, underscored the need for the institutions to invest in commercially viable innovations.





He warned that the government would henceforth not tolerate the situation where technology based institutions shift their focus to courses in liberal arts.



Earlier in his welcome address, the rector of the Polytechnic, Olusegun Aluko, disclosed that the institution at the 17th convocation produced 2,525 graduates.



He gave the details as 1,650 National Diploma graduates and 875 Higher National Diploma graduates.





"In this number we have 154 graduands with distinction, 747 with upper credit, 1,280 graduands with lower credit and 344 with pass,”Aluko stated.





The rector also presented Okeke Henry of the Department of Electrical/Electronics as the overall best graduate, referring to him as the pride of the school.





"Mr Henry appears to have had his fair share of challenges in life, but today he stands tall and has become an academic champion at this 17th convocation. I congratulate this young man and his parents,” he said.