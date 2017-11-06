Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has observed that Nigeria's economy is not booming yet. He made the observation at the 52nd Annual Service of Songs of the 1st ECWA Church, Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.





Obasanjo, who spoke in Yoruba during the church service, urged Nigerians to be patient, adding that the current hard time would not last.





"This current hard time will not last. The economy is not booming. Everyone is feeling the heat but people should be patient. The small and large scale business owners are all feeling it.





It is normal for people to experience hardship as a result of the current economic challenges. People should be patient; it will not last”



The National Bureau of Statistics had on September 5 announced that the Nigerian economy was out of recession.



The Presidency in its response via a statement by Minister for Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said the impact of its economic policies will be felt soon by Nigerians.





The Minister gave the assurance in Lagos during a press conference titled, "The Muhammadu Buhari administration is putting the economy on a winning path"





He said, "We are winning the battle to revive the economy. We are fighting corruption like never before. We are tackling insecurity with renewed vigour.



