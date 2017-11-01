



Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has begun investigation into alleged extortion of passport applicants at Nigerian High Commission in the UK.



It body said it is studying a viral video of some Nigerians protesting against the alleged extortion at the High Commission.



"The protesters alleged that some officials of the High Commission are unduly surcharging them for passport issuance,” spokesman of the NIS, Sunday James, said in a statement.





"It has become necessary to state that payment for passports are done online and so nobody is expected to come to the High Commission with cash, let alone any case of extortion.





"In the meantime, machineries have been put in place to unravel the veracity of the allegation.”

He advised Nigerian passport applicants in the UK and other parts of the world to formally report any form of extortion through all provided channels.