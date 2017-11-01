The Niger State Police Command on Tuesday said it has carried out a statewide deployment of policemen and women to ensure a hitch-free yuletide season.





This is contained in a statement issued by the Superintendent of Police (SP) Abigail Unaeze, who is the command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO).





Unaeze said the command had positioned its conventional and special units across the state for the Christmas and New Year celebrations.





The policemen, according to her, were deployed to markets, highways, recreational and worship centres and major flashpoints in the state.



The PPRO said that telephone numbers provided for the public in case of emergency include 08054472907, 08081777498 and 07031964389.



