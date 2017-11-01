No fewer than 80 fake appointment letters issued to unsuspecting applicants in return for monetary gifts have been uncovered by the Niger State Civil Service Commission. Chairman of the NSCSC, Shehu Galadima, said the syndicate was inflating the figures of workers in the state civil service to defraud the government.





Galadima said the syndicate, in connivance with some top officials of the Ministry of Finance, issued fake promotion letters to faceless civil servants to defraud the state. It was also learnt that the syndicate issued transfer letters to workers who wanted attractive ministries, departments, and agencies.





Punchcorrespondent gathered that most members of the syndicate operated within the civil service commission, office of the Head of Service, Ministry of Finance and other MDAs within the state.

Galadima said, “My life has been threatened by some faceless individuals, who are backing the criminals to defraud the state government.





“I have received series of threats through telephone calls from those that are involved in this criminal act.”







