



The Chief of Naval Staff (CONS), Vice Admiral Ibok Ete-Ibas, has decorated 16 newly promoted rear admirals, urging them to rededicate themselves to the service of the nation.





Ete-Ibas said there is no better time to serve the nation than now that Nigeria is facing security challenges.





The Naval boss noted that promotions come with greater expectations and responsibilities. He charged the newly-promoted rear admirals to put in their best as nothing less is expected from them.





Ete-Ibas said:“The journey started several years ago, and today, you are being promoted as a result of your hard work, commitment, dedication and honesty to service of the nation. I therefore, urge you to see the promotion as an opportunity to do more for the service, and of course, the entire nation.





"It is only then that you will be convinced that you have added value to our noble profession and by protecting the territorial integrity of the country" Ete-Ibas also urged them to give their utmost best in their new ranks and by extension, begin to work for the next level of elevation.





He reaffirmed the continued commitment of the service to the protection of Nigeria’s critical asset, the maritime domain, against crude oil theft and any other illegal activity.