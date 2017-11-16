



Former President Goodluck Jonathan has asked a former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mrs . Farida Waziri , to name the person he allegedly asked her to stop investigating while in office or shut up.





Jonathan stated this while faulting the claim that the EFCC was stifled under his administration as alleged by Waziri.





Waziri, had in a statement on Sunday accused Jonathan's administration of undue interference in the investigation of suspected corrupt officials .

She added that it was her refusal to back down from the probe of one of the masterminds of the fuel subsidy scam that earned her dismissal by Jonathan in 2011.





But reacting on his Twitter handle on Wednesday , the former President challenged Waziri to mention the person or company she was investigating before she was sacked.







He said, "If Farida is not telling lies, she should mention the person or company she was investigating and she was stopped. Let the @ officialEFCC investigate. Crime has no statute bar. If she can't, then she was simply hired to attack me".





In the statement signed by Mr. Femi Babafemi on her behalf, Waziri was quoted as saying that if she had not been sacked , she would have been traumatised by the revelation of the alleged grand sleaze that took place under Jonathan's watch.





Waziri stated, "I'm only glad that those things didn't happen under my watch as the EFCC chairman because it would have been too traumatic for me. And that is why if I see President Jonathan today, I will kneel down to thank him for the honour done me by removing me as the EFCC chairman at the time he did.







"My first strong premonition of what was ahead was when I began the probe of the monumental oil subsidy fraud going on then. "I came to Lagos on a vital intelligence on the subsidy scam and as soon as I arrested a key culprit, I got a call from the Presidential Villa asking me to release the suspect , because, in their words he is our person. But I refused to let him off and some days later, I was removed from office".







She said the acting Chairman of the EFCC , Ibrahim Magu, was lucky to have the personal support of President Muhammadu Buhari.