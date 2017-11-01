Gordons

Popular Nigerian comedian Gordons has revealed why he never checks his wife’s phone and why she wouldn’t check his phone as well. Gordon’s said he trained his educated wife not to check his phone because he doesn’t want her to be heart broken.













According to him, when women flock around men it shows that the man is doing well because women never hang around failure.





He said:“As an entertainer, you should educate your wife, I told my wife ‘don’t ever go to my phone because you would see what will break your heart. Just trust me because I do a job that is slippery, if I am not looking for them, they are looking for me. It is the nature of the job’











"Number two, ‘if my phone rings, give it to me, let me answer it. We don’t go through each other’s phones. It is a line that we don’t cross. I also educated my wife that whenever you see my pictures on instagram, it is nothing; this is all to make sure that there is food on the table. The only time when you will get alarmed is if you hear I am getting married to someone else.













"When you see women hanging around you, it is a sign that you are doing well; women don’t hang around failure. Some of these women come to you because you are a star. But I don’t want anybody dampening my star, so I deal with them intelligently because they are fans. As an entertainer, we need fans,” he stated.



