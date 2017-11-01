Select Menu

Posted date: Sunday, November 05, 2017


One of Ghana's endowed celebrities, Moesha Buduong has come out to brag about being an expensive actress whose talent is as big as her curvaceous ass.


The curvy model and actress in a new interview with Live FM, said she is not popular in Ghana because her talent is too big and the movie directors and producers cannot use her in movies.


According to her, they can't exploit her potentials because the Ghanaian market is just not too good for her.


"My talent is as big as my ass. I am an expensive actress. and people do not know my value and worth. that is why I get very few roles to play in Ghanaian movies. 'I said I am going to bring the Oscars to Ghana, and I will do just that. But the Ghanaian market is just not good for me”. She said.

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
