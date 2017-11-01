



According to her, they can't exploit her potentials because the Ghanaian market is just not too good for her.







"My talent is as big as my ass. I am an expensive actress. and people do not know my value and worth. that is why I get very few roles to play in Ghanaian movies. 'I said I am going to bring the Oscars to Ghana, and I will do just that. But the Ghanaian market is just not good for me”. She said.