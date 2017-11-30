



President Muhammadu Buhari says his support for President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, shows he is after the good of the Nigeria.

Adesina, who had served as a minister in the administration of former president Goodluck Jonathan, was recommended for the job by President Buhari.

Buhari made this known during his interaction with the Nigerian community in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire. He is attending the 5th European Union-African Union (EU-AU) Summit in the West African country.



"The President of the African Development Bank forgot to mention that he was serving in the PDP government as minister, but all the same, I recommended him for the AfDB job,” the president said.





"I think it emphasised what I said during my swearing-in that I’m for everybody, I’m for nobody. As long as you are a Nigerian, be prepared to benefit from me.”