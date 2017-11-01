Select Menu

Slider

Politics

Society

Crime

News Headlines

Entertainment

» » Musiliu Obanikoro Confirms Move To Officially Joins APC This Weekend
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Friday, November 24, 2017 / comment : 0


Former Minister of State for Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, will be officially defecting to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) this weekend. He confirmed this in an interview with Channels TV.

Obanikoro, who is currently being investigated for his alleged involvement in the misappropriation of $2.1 arms fund, was a minister under the Goodluck Jonathan administration and was in the running for the Lagos state governorship seat in 2015 but lost the ticket to Jimi Agbaje.

Tagged with:

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2017, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú