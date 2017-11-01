Male motorists in Uganda have jokingly demanded the removal of a pretty traffic warden from a road, because she’s distracting them.



While some want her removed, others are adamant she stays.



Police please remove this beautiful traffic officer from Mulago Round about. Cars barely move because of Jam caused by men driving slowly while looking at the traffic officer they said.



You may suggest route diversion for men during her shift but if it’s her area of deployment she will need more time probably. Criminals are even turning themselves in after seeing her according to those that posted the messages online.



The Police on the other hand feels that her presence will completely change the face of traffic in the area.