



The Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole has disowned an essay competition organised in his name by a group under the guise of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS). In a press release, the Minister said he is neither aware of the competition nor those behind it.



"It was put together by a fake group of students using my name. It is fake and I know nothing about it. I urge members of the public not to take part in the fake Essay competition,” Adewole was quoted by his spokesperson as saying on Thursday.



A group had posted on social media that it was organising an essay competition titled: Professor Isaac Adewole Essay Competition, ‘If I were the Minister of Health. The organisers said the overall winner of the competition. which was open to medical students. stand the chance of winning N250,000.





In a swift reaction, the minister denied being part of the competition and urge Nigerian students not to fall to the antics of fake scammer. "Investigation by my staff revealed that the National President of NANS, Comrade Aruna Kadir, denied knowledge of the group and disassociated NANS from the competition,” Adewole stated.





"I also did not authorise anybody or group to organise such an Essay Competition in my name,’ he said.