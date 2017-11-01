



France has called for calm in Zimbabwe as well as respect for the country’s constitution after the military took over power on Wednesday.





The French foreign ministry spokeswoman, Agnes Romatet-Espagne, said the laws of the land must be respected as well as the aspirations of the people.







"We reiterate our attachment to constitutional law and respect of the legitimate aspirations of the Zimbabwean people,” the spokeswoman said. "We encourage all parties to find a peaceful solution within this framework and without violence.”







It is unclear whether the military coup will bring a formal end to President Robert Mugabe’s rule.

According to Zimbabwe’s military, the 93-year-old leader and his family are safe.