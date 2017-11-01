Militants

Militant group Niger Delta Avengers has broken off its ceasefire with the Nigerian Government, accusing it of insincerity.









It has, therefore, vowed to launch “brutish, brutal and bloody” attacks on “every oil installation” in the Niger Delta region.











This comes more than a year after the group announced an end to attacks on oil installations and facilities in the area.











The militants accused the government of partnering with a group known as the Reformed Niger Delta Avengers, which they refereed to as a fraudulent setup.









The Niger Delta Avengers claims that the other group has an ulterior motive to frustrate the "sincere efforts of the Niger Delta people”to achieve economic, social and political freedom.









The group, in a statement published on its website, also accused the government of being insincere in its efforts to address issues in the oil-rich region.









"To the elders of the Niger Delta, PANDEF (Pan Niger Delta Forum), we warned you against the antics of the Nigerian Government yet you requested a chance to broker a new vision for our people;











We told you and the rest of the world that the Nigerian Government is only interested in our oil wells and not our wellbeing yet you told us the signs are different this time around" the statement read in part" the statement read.











"Instead of allowing us to continue our quest to bring the Nigerian economy to our targeted zero daily production, which recorded huge success; you threatened us with Tompolo to stop the struggle; out of respect for elders and not to the threat of Tompolo we adhered the call and halted our strike actions hoping you (PANDEF) would keep your own side of the bargain.













"We want to make it known to the PANDEF and the Nigeria government that our call for halt on "Operation Red Economy” is officially over.”