Professor Moji Adeyeye is the founding Chair of Biopharmaceutical Sciences and Professor of Pharmaceutics and Drug Product Evaluation at the College of Pharmacy, Roosevelt University in Schaumburg, Illinois, United States.

She was a Professor of Pharmaceutics and Manufacturing for 21 years at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, PA. She is Senior Fulbright Scholar and Specialist and 2008 AAPS Fellow.

She earned her B.S., M.S., and PhD from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Nigeria and University of Georgia, Athens, GA, respectively.

Adeyeye’s research interests include preformulation, early phase development of solid, semisolid and liquid dosage forms, and IND-based and intellectual property-driven late phase development or bench-to-bedside translational research.

She has mentored over 15 PhD and M.S candidates. She has 5 patents, 55 peer-reviewed manuscripts, book chapters and books, and more than 140 scientific presentations.

Adeyeye is the founder of a socially conscious start-up company Elim Pediatric Pharmaceuticals. She uses her university lab for the early phase R&D and partners with contract manufacturing organizations for the clinical and registration batches.

She is the founder of Drugs for AIDS and HIV Patients, a nonprofit organization committed to prevention, education, care and treatment of HIV/AIDS children in Nigeria, and founder of Sarah’s Orphan Homes.