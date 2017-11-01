This is a story that has gone viral on social media.Chris Okija died from gun shot wounds after he was rejected by hospitals in Rivers State.

This was how Idowu Imouokhome narrated the story on his facebook page





"Mr Christopher Ojika aka 'Scanner' was shot in the chest and stomach on Saturday 28th October 2017 at about 4pm. Sadly he is now addressed as "Late" and in past tense.

He was shot as he returned from an ATM where he went to withdraw money to fix his vehicle which was being attended to at a nearby mechanic workshop.

This happened in Port Harcourt Metropolis, Port Harcourt is too rough you might say but it might interest you to know that it was not the gunman's bullet that killed the fine young gentleman who was so full of promise.

It was the rot in our Healthcare Delivery System, the Health Worker's poor attitude to work, total disregard to the Hippocratic/Florence Nightingale's oaths and our total disregard for human life......

Judge for your self;

The young man having been shot fell on the floor and was calling for help, everyone took off in a million directions and fortunately a brave Good Samaritan decided to assist the young man who identified himself and asked to be rushed to FIRST RIVERS HOSPITAL where he had received treatment under his company cover previously.

Upon arriving the hospital he was not attended to, he even identified some nursing staff at the facility who had attended to him the last time and beckoned on them to help him, his appeal fell on deaf ears as a doctor came out and asked that he be referred. NO FIRST AID WAS GIVEN TO THE BLEEDING YOUNG MAN. NO ATTEMPT WAS EVEN MADE TO STOP THE BLEEDING.

Those attempting to help the young man decided to rush him down to the Military Hospital Port Harcourt believing that will be the 'best' place for gunshot wounds to be attended to. Alas they were wrong as first aid was administered and he was referred to The Teaching Hospital......

At this point I can only say that Mr Christopher was confirmed dead at about 3am, he had remained conscious while waiting to be taken to the theatre and died 11 hours after being shot without being operated on......

Money was not a problem as everything requested for was provided......

Who really killed Mr Christopher "Scanner" Ojika????

Let's use our tongues to count our teeth and remember that we are all human beings......

"..........I solemnly pledge to dedicate my life to the service of humanity......"

"........The health and well-being of my patient shall be my first consideration......."

".........I will maintain the utmost respect for human life......."

".......I will practice my profession with conscience and dignity and in accordance with good medical practice........"

Excerpts from the Hippocratic Oath sworn by Medical Doctors at the time of induction.....

The Nightingale Pledge recited by Qualified Nurses during the pinning ceremony is similar.....

Christopher was snatched from his young beautiful wife who is carrying the child they've both been longing for............................................

How long will this continue? When are we going to start valuing human lives and doing the needful?"

May your gentle soul rest in perfect peace Scanner.