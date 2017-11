Couple's wedding Poster

A young man is set to be buried in his hometown tomorrow, same day he was scheduled to get married.







Victor Chijioke Ezenwa, 33, was making preparations to get married to his woman, Marylinda on November 11, but he lost his life before that could happen. He will now be buried in his hometown of Umunya in Oyi LGA, Anambra state on November 11, which was supposed to be his wedding day.