



Our attention has been drawn once again to a mischievous report and deliberate falsehood that a man who allegedly lost his life with a purported house wife in a car in Ogba, Lagos was an FRSC staff.









This has brought to bear again on falsehood, blackmail or deliberate attempt to continually attribute anything negative to the Corps all in an attempt to denigrate the good image and rising profile of the Corps.











While some media outfits deemed it fit to inquire and got the clarification that the deceased was a tout that hobnobbed with the Motor Vehicle Administration office in Ojodu office where the Corps co habits with Vehicle Inspection Office, Motor Vehicle Administration,











Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) among other Government agencies . It was therefore surprising that some online platforms and bloggers still claimed that the deceased was an FRSC staff.









We wish to categorically state here unequivocally that the deceased was never an FRSC staff. We demand that clarifications be made in such cases before rushing to the press.











The Corporate image of the FRSC is very important to the Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi who is striving hard to leave behind a legacy of disciplined and morally upright organisation.