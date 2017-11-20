Ramon Sosa

A shocking photo of a man who faked his death after finding out his wife had hired a hitman to kill him has since gone viral. The man identified as Ramon Sosa is a boxing coach.

He found out from one of his former students that his wife, Maria Lulu Sosa, 46, made arrangements to kill him. It was gathered that she hired a hitman to execute her husband for £1,500, unknown to her that the hitman was her husband’s former student.





Upon finding out his wife’s plans, Ramon made arrangements with the FBI in Texas and they staged a murder.





They painted a bloody makeup on Ramon that made him appear like he had been shot thrice. Then they drove him to the desert, dug a shallow grave and placed him in it. An undercover officer thereafter took a picture of him to his wife.









It was learnt that she laughed when she saw the bloodied photo of her supposedly dead husband. In October 2016, Lulu pleaded guilty to solicitation of murder and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.





Ramon and Lulu, from Houston Texas, were happily married for eight years till financial constraints put a strain in their relationship.