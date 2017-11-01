Scene Of The Incident

While CKN News is yet to get the authenticity of story, there's a viral video on Facebook purportedly showing the moment a man returned the penis of someone he stole it from after a handshake in Port Harcourt.









According to the reports, the alleged penis thief shook hands with a Hausa man at Emenike Junction in Port Harcourt yesterday and the man's genitals immediately disappeared.









Young Michael who shared the story on Facebook said the Hausa man quickly raised the alarm and officials of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) arrested the man and ordered him to return the man's male member, which he did.









In the video, a rowdy crowd is seen surrounding a man and pulling him by his shirt in the presence of two armed uniformed men. The moment the penis was taken or returned was not recorded.







