



Members of the Senate ad hoc committee set up to investigate the controversial reinstatement of the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdul-Rasheed Maina, into the service of the Federal Government, on Tuesday with Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Mr . Abubakar Malami (SAN)





The meeting was however held behind closed doors. The Senate panel had sent journalists out of the venue of its meeting with officials of the Federal Civil Service Commission last Wednesday.





Malami arrived at the initial venue of the investigative hearing, Room 224, at 12pm, the time scheduled to start the meeting but the timing for Malami's appearance had coincided with the day's plenary, making Malami to wait for the arrival of members of the panel.





An official of the National Assembly ushered the minister out of the empty room at about 12:15pm, while the venue was later locked.

The venue changed to Room 231, where the meeting was held some minutes after.











