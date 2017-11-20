A highly placed source explained that Maina had not been declared wanted because no agency had made a formal request to the INTERPOL on the issue. A check on the INTERPOL website also showed that the former pension reform chairman had not been placed on the wanted list of the international agency.





This is coming almost a month after the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, claimed that INTERPOL had issued a fresh warrant for the arrest of the embattled director. He said on October 26, 2017 that“Maina's investigation has been expanded".





"This is beyond reinstatement. It has gone beyond that. You know that the INTERPOL has just issued an international warrant on him. A Nigerian court has also issued yet another warrant of arrest" he had said. But sources said the EFCC might not be keen on arresting Maina, which is behind its reluctance to re apply for him to be placed on the wanted list.





"From the look of things, the EFCC or those in government are not keen on arresting Maina and that is why no formal request for his arrest had been made to the National Central Bureau of the INTERPOL". a source explained.





It was learnt that the process for issuing an arrest warrant involved a formal request from a national investigative agency to the INTERPOL, which would, after consideration of the request, mandates its member states to issue red notices for the suspect.







