Abubakar Malami

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has rejected plans by the Senate to secretly probe him over the reinstatement of wanted Pension boss Abdulrasheed Maina.









Malami is confident he has done nothing wrong and, hence, should be given an open trial, according to the laws of the land.









He is scheduled to come before the Senate on Monday (today) to explain his role in the recall of Maina, who was ex-Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms. "I want to address Nigerians directly on the Maina issue when I appear before the Senate.











But I understand the committee to probe the allegations against me and the Minister of Interior wants to do so in camera,” Malami told Vanguard on Sunday.







