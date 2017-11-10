



Professional footballer, Samuel Eto'o, has denied the widely circulated reports, that he paid flight tickets to airlift several Cameroonians back to the country from Libya, following the disturbing slave trade business in the North Africa country.





Taking to his Facebook Page Tuesday, the former Chelsea, Inter Milan and Barcelona striker, who currently plays for Turkish club, Antalyaspor, wrote: "Several sites have circulated a rumor that I would have given money to every migrant returnee, in relation to a topical issue. This rumor is absolutely unfounded"





"I would, therefore, take advantage of this opportunity, dear brothers and sisters, to emphasize that love prevents more evils than money can solve"





So let's not waste our precious time looking for thrills at the expense of grieving people, but let us use this time to prevent other brothers from being deprived of their dignity.





Let us not just react when we can prevent, because among these victims are certainly people who have been our neighbours at some point, but to whom we have not daigné to look kindly.





Let us build our Africa by having a positive impact on each other!