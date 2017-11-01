The Director General of Rochas Okorocha Foundation, Mrs. Uloma Nwosu, has stated that the Liberian President, Mrs . Ellen Johnson - Sirleaf, will visit Owerri, the Imo State capital, today, Thursday as a guest of the foundation.





Nwosu said Johnson - Sirleaf was invited because she shared in the foundation’s ideal to focus attention on the plight of the homeless, orphaned , abandoned, abused and indigent African children.





In a statement issued on Wednesday, Nwosu stated that Johnson- Sirleaf would, among other activities, pay a visit to the Rochas Foundation College of Africa during which she would interact with five Liberian children who are part of the pioneer students of the school.





The five children were part of the 275 children drawn from 55 countries in Africa and who have since resumed as pioneer students of the college in a bold move targeted at rescuing one million children off the streets by 2030.





Nwosu explained that the 275 children in the college based in Owerri were different from over 15,000 others in the five Rochas Foundation Schools spread across Nigeria which had produced over 4, 000 graduates.





She added that Johnson- Sirleaf would be conferred with the 2017 Imo Merit Award for her role in curbing the Ebola plague as well as attending to the needs and plight of millions of Liberian children.



