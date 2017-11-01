



The League of Patriotic Lawyers says the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, should resign over the reinstatement of Abdulrasheed Maina.





Maina, former Chairman of Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, who was declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in 2015 for allegedly mismanaging N2.1 billion pension funds, was reinstated into the federal civil service in October, 2017.





His reinstatement had sparked criticism and controversy from Nigerians. And chairman of the body, Abubakar Yesufu, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to rescue the anti–corruption crusade by sacking Malami, who is also the Minister of Justice.





"The league wonders why it took this long for the Attorney General and Minister of Justice to name and shame the beneficiaries of pension scam,” he said.





"As the chief law officer of the federation, Malami owes us a duty to reveal the list of this pension scam. For refusing to reveal the beneficiaries of this humongous crime against our helpless pensioners, the Honourable Attorney General has not done well.





"Not the reference to Goodluck Jonathan’s complicity which is doubtful nor a reference to a "Lagos Lawyer" who purchased a property validly can assuage our call for the resignation of the Attorney General. Failing to resign, the league advised the President to give him the boot without wasting time.”