The LaoluGbenjo Music Group dazzled all at the recent African Cultural festival, a show organized by the Lagos council of arts and culture.The gospel musical group was the toast of the day as those present dance to the tune of different gospel songs, with a blend of high life fuji, juju and new fascinating songs amidst shouts of admiration from the huge crowd.



The breathtaking moment was the period the drummer started using his drum to render songs that are well known and the audience sang along with him, this was a moment that held the audience spell bond with his beat couple with the different swag and style, he exhibited as he dances around with his drum kit, the audience could hardly take their eyes off him. Joining the flow, was the agogo, gangan, sakara, omele, agidigbo accompanied by the keyboard which was simply amazing and breath taking, as It throbs the very root of the African culture, spreading warmth and happiness.





The group leader,is no other person than Laolu Gbenjo, a gifted musician,who has used gospel music in glorifying God , ministrying, and also entertaining his audience. He has a way of electrifying his audience. That is why he is a crowd puller any day.

Laolu Gbenjo who has spent 10 years on stage,says ‘’the African gospel music has come come to stay, it is our style of music’’. The band does contemporary African Highlife gospel music and old CAC traditional music. This he said has made them thick “I think that alone has given us a brand that has kept us together in the last 10 years, that wherever the band plays, we bewitch and spread warmth and happiness amongst people’’. The group is one of the most talented and sought after when it comes to gospel music