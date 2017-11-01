Amode, Lagos state officials

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos state on Sunday assured residents that the state government would continue its support for the business community through policies that will ease the process of doing business across the metropolis.





The governor, who gave the assurance through the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Tunji Bello, at the closing ceremony of the 2017 Lagos International Trade Fair held at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, added that it is a necessary condition for the achievement of its goals to become the Third Largest Economy in Africa by 2020 and Africa’s Model Mega City by 2025.





He stressed that the state government’s policy objectives on job/wealth creation as well as improved productivity is predicated on its ability to create and sustain a conducive business environment that will attract more private sector investments particularly in the critical and largely untapped sectors of the state’s economy.





"Towards this end, we shall sustain the existing robust partnership with the private sector in the area of evolving sound policies that will stand the test of time and provide the roadmap in our journey to economic prosperity”, he reiterated.





The Governor said the essence of Trade Fair is basically to provide a platform for players\manufacturers in the real sector to network and showcase their products to the general public in one location.





He averred that new products are introduced while consumers are given the opportunity to meet one on one with manufacturers of their favourite products without travelling long distances with its associated costs.





Ambode hinted that the present administration is proud to support and identify with the annual event which has continued to consolidate the status of the State as the melting point of trade and economic activities in the West Africa sub-region.





Earlier in her remarks, the President, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Mrs Nike Akande expressed appreciation to the state government for transforming the State positively, adding that the state can now compete with great cities across the world.



