Lagos state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has disclosed that arrangements are at an advanced stage for the construction of a world-class museum and six theatres. The statewide project is to create a platform for artistes to showcase their talents and ultimately stimulate the social economy of Lagos.





Governor Ambode, who spoke through the acting Commissioner and Special Adviser on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Adebimpe Akinsola at the 2 National Convention of Theatre and Motion Picture Producers Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) held at Muson Centre, Onikan, said the current administration is using arts and tourism to leverage on the potentials of the entertainment industry and make Lagos a preferred tourist destination in Africa.





He commended TAMPAN for their efforts at promoting tourism and entertainment in Lagos and across Nigeria. According to him, the current administration has created, promoted and supported entertainment events such as the African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), One Lagos Fiesta, Lagos Street Party and Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) amongst others, to engender the real development of tourism and encourage practitioners in the creative arts industry.





Ambode said the state government, through the Lagos State Films and Video Censors Board, is working in conjunction with other stakeholders to curb piracy, increase the revenue accruable to industry practitioners and engender rapid growth of the movie industry, especially in Lagos.





Also speaking, the chairman of TAMPAN, Dele Odule requested for more spirited support and intervention from corporate organisations and government at all levels, through grants and endowments that will ease the burden on filmmakers.





"Our films are produced with little or no support from government at all levels. The little intervention by the Federal Government through the Bank of Industry is not easily recovered, and the reasons for this are not far-fetched;





Nigerians attitude to creative work is lukewarm and the cancer of piracy of creative works has refused to heal even with all the campaigns against it,” he said. "A more spirited intervention through grants and endowments by a government at all levels, well-meaning individuals as well as corporate organizations will go a long way in easing our burden,” he added.





