Lekki Toll Gate

The Lagos state government has asked the Lekki Concession Company to put on hold the proposed increase in Lekki-Ikoyi toll.









Commissioner for Information in the state Steve Ayorinde said on Friday that the development had to be put on hold since the required consultations had not been concluded.











"While government recognises the need for periodic review of tariffs and any other levies appertaining to road infrastructure maintenance in the state, the public and critical stakeholders as the ultimate beneficiaries of such facilities must always be carried along at all times,”Ayorinde said.











It was gathered that the new tariff for saloon cars at the Admiralty Circle Plaza (along the Lekki-Epe expressway) will be N200, from N120; sports utility vehicles will pay N400, from N300; while commercial buses, arguably the worst hit, will pay N150 from N80.











