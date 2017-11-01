Gold Fish

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos state has unveiled the iconic Fish Statue erected by the present administration at Lekki-Epe T- junction in Epe.







Ambode said the iconic statue is a symbolic expression that celebrates the traditional disposition of the founding fathers of Epe as a generic community of fishermen primarily because of its proximity to the lagoon.







The governor, represented by his Special Adviser on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Hon. Adebimpe Akinsola, stated that the statue is a celebration of the communal economic activities which represents the vast potentials available in the coastal area including fishing, marine transportation and job opportunities.









He, however, enjoined the Epe community to protect the monument and other infrastructure provided by state government to enhance the socio-economic opportunities available in the area.









While imploring all residents in the state to improve on their tax obligation compliance, Ambode promised to continue the implementation of policies and programs with direct impact on every Lagosian without bias for gender, ethnic or religious inclination.









Earlier in his remarks, Hon. Doyin Adesanya, Chairman of Epe Local Government said the siting of the monument at the Lekki- Epe T- junction does not only signifies that Epe the is fish basket of the State but also of the Nation.