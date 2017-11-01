



Five school championships in swimming, table tennis, cricket, scrabble and gymnastics will be held in Lagos before the end of 2017.





This was disclosed by the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Sports, Deji Tinubu, who said the championships would help discover and groom talents among youths at the grassroots.







Speaking with newsmen in his office, Tinubu explained that the championships will increase activities in Lagos sporting arena in line with Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s passion to identify young athletes and give them a chance to exhibit their God-given talents.







He said any young talent discovered during the various championships will be groomed and provided the training facilities to turn their potential to ability.









"We will be having championships in swimming, table tennis, cricket, scrabble and gymnastics, an initiative designed to open up the sporting facilities in Lagos to the public,” he stated.







"We want to bring sports development to the schools as it is within this school environment that genuine and proper grassroots sports development can take its roots,” Tinubu added.