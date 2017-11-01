



Today at a press briefing, the Lagos State Police commisioner, Edgal Imohimi declared Burna Boy wanted and publicly called on him to report to the Police Station for questioning in connection with the robbery attack of fellow singer, Mr 2kay at Eko Hotel.









According to the Police commisioner, '4 armed robbers carried out the attack and detectives were able to arrest one of their girlfriends who is identidied as 'Matejero' which led to the capture of the others. During interogation, the robbers confessed that they were hired by Burna Boy through his manager, Joel Kantiock who was arrested in Zaria, Kaduna State'.









The CP went on to say that 'they confessed to receiving a part payment of 50,000 naira before the job and another 50,000 was paid to the robbers directly by Burna Boy when the job was done. At the moment, efforts to apprehend Burna Boy is proving futile but we count on him to make himself available for questioning immediately'.