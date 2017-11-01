



The Lagos state police command has arrested a traffic robber, Adewale Sadiq, on Anthony bridge after he robbed one Titi Fowora of No 41 Okugade Street Mende, of her Huawei phone.











The victim was in a Toyota Prado Jeep when two men suddenly smashed the glass of her Jeep.













On receiving the report, the patrol team who were on ground took action and a chase ensued after which the suspects were caught with the stolen phone.













In another similar development of combating crime in the state, men of the state police command, carried out a criminal hideout in Oshodi where the following suspects;









Akintunde Kazeem, Aloba Yinka, Habeeb Tunde, Usman Taofeek, Joseph Benard, Moruf Sadiq, Michael Taiwo were arrested and 164 wraps of weeds and a full pack suspected to be Indian hemp were recovered from them.











The Lagos State Police Command has assured Lagosians of its continued resolve to combat crime to its barest minimum. Well-meaning Lagosians have been urged to assist the Police with information that can help in the fight against crime.