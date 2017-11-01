



The Lagos State Commissioner of Police Ag CP Imohimi Edgal, yesterday led operatives of the command to rescue 13-year-old Nkechi Oseh, pictured above, at No. 30 Adeniran Ajao Estate Anthony.





The CP stormed the residence after he got an information from a reliable source that Nkechi's employer, one Ms Betty Ifeoma, a staff of NNPC Lagos state office, was in the habit of locking her up for weeks anytime she is travelling within or out of the country leaving her with only two (2) packets of cabin biscuit.





After she was rescued, Nkechi who was looking pale and malnourished, said she is an orphan. She said whenever her boss travels and locks her in, she resorts to drinking water from the toilet whenever she is thirsty.









It was observed that Nkechi had been subjected to series of domestic attacks as scars were seen all over her body. She told the commissioner of police that she has been locked up at four different times since her uncle brought her from Igboju in Delta state.







In her words, the frail-looking Nkechi said "I have been locked up for two weeks, one-week, three-weeks when she traveled to London and since she traveled on Saturday I have been crying before God helped me today"

