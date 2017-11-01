



The Lagos state chapter of the Bus Conductors Association of Nigeria has disclosed that its members would, from January 1, wear uniforms.

The uniforms are expected to aid service delivery, bring sanity to the service and also for the purpose of security.





This was disclosed on Sunday by the national president of the association, Isreal Adeshola, in an interview. He said the association has started training its members in Lagos state and educating them on the job procedures and expected attitude while on duty.









"The association has been able to train a reasonable number of conductors on behavioural change. "We started the registrations and training at Lagos State Drivers Institute for attitudinal and change in orientation of the members toward passengers and traffic rules.









"By Jan.1, 2018, all our registered members will be in their operational uniforms for proper identification and effective service delivery,” he said. The president said that putting on uniforms with identification numbers would ensure accountability and hopefully engender a sense of responsibility in the wearer.









Adeshola said the association is working towards eradicating the use of under-age bus conductors nationwide. "We are coming out to tell Lagos residents that bus conducting is a respected profession like in other western countries where they are respected because they offered humanitarian services.









“In Nigeria, people see them as nobody which is not supposed to be so,” he said.









NAN