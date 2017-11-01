Marissa Wallen, a 21-year-old 'escort' in Washington, shot a man in the head because he was perfoming oral sex wrong and she didn't know how to tell him. After shooting the victim, Wallen is said to have stolen the man's wallet and used his credit card.









According to the police, she spent $12,000 of his money before she was caught. Reports say Wallen had shot her victim twice in the head and left him to die but police later found the man alive after three days.











The man was taken to the hospital and unable to speak, but he communicated with hand signals.

Wallen was subsequently arrested and admitted to police she was an escort and had been hired to have sex with the victim. She told police she shot the victim twice in the back of the head for performing oral sex on her the wrong way and she couldn't think of a way to tell him.







According to court documents: Police received a call from the victim’s employer. The 36-year-old victim worked from home, and the employer was concerned he hadn’t logged in for work in the morning. Police went to the victim’s location and found the door unlocked. Inside, police found the victim sitting against a wall in the master bedroom. The victim was unresponsive, but awake.









The fire department was called and crews determined the victim had been shot twice in the head. The victim was taken to Providence Medical Center’s Intensive Care Unit. Police obtained a search warrant to the victim’s house and determined credit cards and a handgun were missing from the home.









However, there wasn’t any sign of forced entry. Police reviewed security footage from the victim’s home that showed a young woman coming to the home five different times between October. 7 and October. 21.











Police identified the woman as Marissa E. Wallen, and said it was clear from the footage that Wallen and the victim were having sexual relations. Security footage also showed the last time Wallen entered the home. She walked in and left a short time later.









