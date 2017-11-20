



At least 1000 civil servants joined the Kogi state civil service with fake certificates, the government of Kogi state revealed on Thursday.





"These are the people stifling the system and crying wolf of non-payment of salaries. This administration will remain undeterred by the corruption fight back. What is right will be done for the greatness of our dear State" media aide to Governor Yahaya Bello, Kingsley Fanwo, said.





According to a statement by the government, the institutions that the workers claimed to have issued them the certificates have disowned them. It further said the recent discovery has justified its stands on reforms in the civil service, vowing to prosecute those involved in the act before the end of 2017.







"A teacher who forged his or her certificate to teach will have no impact on the academic development of his or her pupils. We must stop this trend for Kogi to develop. "One of the key campaign issues of the APC is the fight against corruption and Governor Yahaya Bello will crush corruption anywhere it manifests.”