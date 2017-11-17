



Billionaire kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike aka "Evans", has told the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja that the last time he was fed by the Nigerian Prison authority was five days ago.



.

According to Saharareporters, Evans and the other five accused persons made the complaint during the continuation of their trial before Justice Hakeem Oshodi on Friday, November 17, 2017?





Immediately Evans was brought into the courtroom, himself and the other accomplices began agitating about their feeding condition in prison custody.





According to him, the prison authorities deprived him of change of clothes, food, and water since Wednesday. "This is unfair, I have not been given food and change of clothes. I was not given the opportunity to bathe since Wednesday.







I am seriously hungry now. They locked us in one place, no food and no water to bathe. The last time we were fed was when a wife of one of us brought food" he lamented.







Evans' counsel Olukoya Ogungbeje, and Mr. Aduba's lawyer, Emmanuel Ochai, also attested to the fact that their clients are being starved. Mr. Ogungbeje sought permission to go buy food for his clients, pleading that only a living person can stand trial.







Mr. Ogungbeje said; "apart from being starved my lord, they are locked up in solitary confinement with no access to anybody. If this continues, they may not be in the right frame of mind to continue the trial". .







Having listened to the reactions, the presiding judge ordered the prosecutor, Ms. Titilayo Shittay-Bey, to investigate the accusation.