» » Kidnapped Professor Found Dead In Edo State
Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Thursday, November 16, 2017 / comment : 0


The abducted retired lecturer of the Ambrose Ali University has been found dead in Ogida Quarters in Benin, the Edo state capital. He was abducted by unknown gunmen in his residence in Benin penultimate Saturday.


"they accosted the house maid and rushed to the professor’s living room, where he was relaxing. They ransacked the house, collected money and mobile phones before taking the Professor away with his Highlander SUV,” an eyewitness revealed.



It was gathered that the abductors had demanded a N50m ransom from the wife. However, the worst happenened when the retired lecturer’s body was found at a bush path around Upper Siluko Road, yesterday.



The body has been deposited at the morgue with police vowing to get the culprits arrested.

