A photo of actress, Juliet Ibrahim and her boyfriend, Iceberg Slim kissing yesterday allegedly at their court wedding surfaced online last night.





Juliet Ibrahim has taken to her IG page to debunk the rumors stating that it was a photo taken at a photoshoot for a yet to be released photoshoot. She wrote;



Wow! @iamicebergslim and I have received so many congratulatory messages and well wishes, we must say the love and support is unbelievable! However, we will like to inform the general public that we are not married yet.





When we decide to go down that path together, we will certainly be the ones to let the world, our friends, family, supporters and fans know.





The image circulating isn't a court wedding photograph, it is a leaked behind-the-scenes image which was taken during a photoshoot for a new project, which we will soon unveil to the world. God bless everyone for the love and well wishes. I love you all.